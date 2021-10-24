Police association seeks apology from TDP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the alleged objectionable comments made against the police department by the Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders, the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) has demanded an unconditional apology from them for insulting and humiliating the police who are rendering a selfless service for the safety and security of public.

Addressing the media at the Press Club here, APPOA president Janakula Srinivas Rao found fault with the Opposition party leaders’ comments and alleged that they were trying to portray police in a bad light for political mileage. “Instead of paying homage to the police martyrs who lost their lives in line of duty, the Opposition leaders are insulting us. The harsh comments against DGP Gautam Sawang and other police officials are unconstitutional. How can they level such baseless allegations against the State police head?” he sought to know.