'Aim of 5k is to motivate people to avoid delay in detection of cancer'

ONGOLE: “It is possible to overcome cancer with awareness. Even cancer can be treated effectively with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Breast cancer is prevalent among women and is on the rise in countries like Singapore. As many as 10 lakh women are being diagnosed with breast cancer every year in India, and now the number has risen to 17 lakh. People should be aware of cancer and should take proper precautions and nutritious food besides adopting regular exercise and going for regular medical check-ups to eradicate it,” senior IPS officer and Guntur range DIG Dr CM Trivikram Varma said at the “Global Grace Cancer Run-2021” event.

The Guntur range DIG participated in the event along with Nellore SP and the incharge SP of Prakasam district Ch Vijaya Rao. The DIG flagged off the 5k run which was organised by the Grace Cancer Foundation as part of the cancer awareness programme here at the Police Kalyana Mandapam.A large number of police personnel and their families, volunteers of SR Hospital and public participated enthusiastically. The run began at the Police Kalyana Mandapam and ended at the same venue. ‘Grace Cancer Run’ began with the motto of ‘Freedom from Cancer’ to instil immense confidence in cancer patients and the hope that they could conquer the disease.

The DIG said these programmes will create awareness among the public about the seriousness of the disease. He added that people should support those who are suffering with cancer, so that they do not feel alone. SP Vijaya Rao opined that the main reasons of cancer were changes in diet, lifestyle, consumption of alcohol and tobacco related products. He said that cancer can be easily conquered if it is detected early and treated properly. The SP called on youth who took part in the run to raise awareness among the public on cancer.

Cancer surgeon Dr China Babu Sunkavalli said, “Cancer will have serious consequences as the global cancer burden may rise in the coming days. Our aim is to motivate people to avoid delaying the detection and treatment. Through this Cancer Run-2021, we are conducting awareness campaigns to echo our message around the world.” Representatives of Global Grace Cancer Foundation felicitated the DIG and SP. After that, the DIG launched the Grace Cancer Foundation’s Mega Cancer Screening Camp.