'Black Tiger' is flavour of the season among ryots in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: Tiger variety of shrimp, which had brought profits to aqua farmers in Nellore for almost a decade during the 1990s, is again going to occupy the major share of the aquaculture from this year.The Tiger variety of shrimp was affected by white spots and other diseases during 2000-2001, which resulted in losses to aqua farmers. Later, the farmers started cultivating Litopenaeus Vannamei from 2003 to 2016. However, Vannamei was infected with vibrio and white spots, which resulted in a decrease in production.

Earlier, a brooder multiplication centre based in Gujarat imported disease-resistant shrimp and developed a new variety. Recently, a hatchery based in Vakadu, a seacoast mandal of Nellore district, developed a disease-resistant variety — Black Tiger. Aqua farmers in around 550-600 acres in Gudur have cultivated the Black Tiger variety. Observing the trend, several other farmers in other mandals are also planning to cultivate the Black Tiger.

Nellore occupies a major share of aqua exports from the State. AP produces around 6.34 metric tonnes of shrimp every year. “I have released a new variety of Black Tiger seed in 30 acres. The new variety was not infected with any disease for almost 120 days. I harvested the shrimp with 15 counts per kg. The price for 40 counts Litopenaeus Vannamei per kg is around Rs 460 and the 15 count Tiger variety is Rs 780 in the open market. The Black Tiger has been giving good profits,” said K Lakshminarayana, a farmer from Gudur revenue division.

The farmers are getting one seed of Black Tiger for Rs 1. They are releasing one lakh seeds in an acre of culture and getting around 1-1.5 metric tonnes of shrimp. Jignesh Babu, owner of the hatchery, said that the new Black Tiger variety of seeds has been giving good profits to farmers. “We are planning to set up hatcheries in Vidavaluru, Vijayawada, Karakatta and Eethamukkala areas for producing brooders,” said Jignesh Babu.