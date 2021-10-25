STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-member TDP delegation to meet President Kovind on October 25

A five-member TDP delegation led by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A five-member TDP delegation led by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.In view of the Covid pandemic, only five people were given the nod to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday afternoon though the TDP has sought permission for the visit of a 20-member delegation.  

Besides the party chief, MPs Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), K Rammohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (Rajya Sabha) will be there in delegation. The Leader of the Opposition, who sat on a 36-hours deeksha against ‘state sponsored terrorism’ after the attack on the TDP State office, had demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the State.Besides making an appeal for the same during his meeting, Naidu is expected to brief the President about the drug menace and increasing attacks on TDP leaders and cadre allegedly by the ruling party.Meanwhile, efforts are on to get appointments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party leaders said. 

