Polavaram committee to address issues of displaced people

It may be recalled that during the recent flood the people of Kondamodalu in Devipatnam mandal did not vacate the village.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On the direction of the State government, East Godavari district Collector Ch Hari Kiran has set up the Polavaram Level Monitoring Committee (PLMC) to resolve the issues faced by the people displaced due to the construction  of the national project. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam said the Collector visited the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colonies in Devipatnam mandal and directed the officials to address the grievances of the displaced. The collector directed the authorities to resolve the issues by conducting Gram Sabhas. 

The Sub-Collector informed that 34 villages had submerged in Rampachodavaram division due to the Polavaram project and added that around 26 R&R colonies have been set up for the displaced.Simhachalam said the PLMC would interact with the tribal and non-tribal people in affected villages and inform the various issues being faced by them to the district Collector, including compensation and problems in the R&R colonies. He stated that 426 acres of land has been identified for the people of Kondamodalu village and concrete plans regarding the same had been sent to the State government.

It may be recalled that during the recent flood the people of Kondamodalu in Devipatnam mandal did not vacate the village. They erected tents on the hillocks instead of moving to the R&R colonies. The Sub-Collector said 190 applications had been received seeking compensation.  He said people in the R&R colonies should make a representation regarding the construction of places of worships such as temples, churches and mosques. 

