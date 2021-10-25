Rs 5 lakh illegal liquor seized in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Dachepalli police arrested one person and seized illegal liquor worth Rs 5 lakh at the Pondugula check post.Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle checking and identified liquor being illegally transported in a lorry from Telangna. The police chased the vehicle and arrested one person. Unfortunately, the driver of the lorry escaped. DSP Jayram Prasad urged people to cooperate with the police and inform them, if any illegal activity was taking place in their surroundings.