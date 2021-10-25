Six more arrested for attack on TDP office in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six more persons were on Sunday arrested in connection with an attack on Opposition Telugu Desam Party’s State headquarters at Mangalagiri, taking the total number of people arrested to 16. Four special teams were also formed to nab the other accused who are at large. Meanwhile, the Vijayawada city police have arrested seven more persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram’s residence.

The fresh arrests were made based on CCTV clippings, police said, while identifying the accused as Vijayawada residents Joga Raju (41), Shaik Babu (39), and Shaik Saida (28), and Banka Surya Prakash (24) of Old Guntur, Kalla Mohan Krishna Reddy (20) and Kandrukunta Guravayya (41), both from Guntur.

The arrested would be produced before court on Monday after preliminary interrogation. The arrests were made based on a complaint lodged by the TDP against the vandalisation of its headquarters at Mangalagiri by alleged YSRC activists around 5 pm on October 19. The TDP headquarters was attacked after alleged derogatory remarks made by Pattabhiram against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pattabhiram, against whom a case was registered, was arrested on Wednesday and released on bail on Saturday.

“Four special teams were formed to arrest those who are involved in the attack on the TDP headquarters. We are examining the CCTV camera footage to identify others involved in the attack and all those involved in the attack would be nabbed soon,” Mangalagiri Rural Circle Inspector Bhushanam said.

TDP delegation to meet President on October 25

A five-member delegation, led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Monday to lodge a complaint against the attack on its office and its leaders, besides demanding the imposition of the President’s Rule in AP. The TDP is also making efforts to get appointment of PM and Home Minister