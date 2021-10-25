STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Twist in Kadapa double murder case: Boy killed mom and sister

Further investigation revealed that the boy, a minor, had strangulated his sister, Alima, and fatally stabbed his mother who tried to defend her daughter.

Published: 25th October 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Further investigation revealed that the boy, a minor, had strangulated his sister, Alima. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Giving a twist to the case of the murders of a mother-daughter duo, police on Sunday said it was the son who had killed them both. It was earlier reported the mother had killed the 14-year-old girl, and the boy, enraged by the murder, stabbed his mother to death. Further investigation revealed that the boy, a minor, had strangulated his sister, Alima, and fatally stabbed his mother who tried to defend her daughter. The incident took place at Nakash in Kadapa town on October 21.

Police said the woman, Shaik Kursheeda Begum, had been living separately with her children from her husband Mohammed Hussain. Both the mother and son used to censure Alima over her excessive use of mobile phone, which she used to play online games. Hussain, police said, used to advice the mother and son against fighting with Alima.

The boy, reportedly used to spent money on vices which resulted in frequent arguments between the mother and son. The boy also allegedly bore a grudge against mother as she used to give more priority to Alima rather than him, police said.

On October 21, the boy picked up an argument with Alima and in a fit of rage, strangled her to death. When Kursheeda tried to stop him, the boy allegedly stabbed her twice in the neck, killing her instantly, police said. After killing his mother, the boy removed the blood stains and fled. Police caught the boy and during investigation came to know that it was the minor who had killed Alima and not her mother. The boy would be shifted to a rescue home, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa Double Murder Case Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp