Twist in Kadapa double murder case: Boy killed mom and sister

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Giving a twist to the case of the murders of a mother-daughter duo, police on Sunday said it was the son who had killed them both. It was earlier reported the mother had killed the 14-year-old girl, and the boy, enraged by the murder, stabbed his mother to death. Further investigation revealed that the boy, a minor, had strangulated his sister, Alima, and fatally stabbed his mother who tried to defend her daughter. The incident took place at Nakash in Kadapa town on October 21.

Police said the woman, Shaik Kursheeda Begum, had been living separately with her children from her husband Mohammed Hussain. Both the mother and son used to censure Alima over her excessive use of mobile phone, which she used to play online games. Hussain, police said, used to advice the mother and son against fighting with Alima.

The boy, reportedly used to spent money on vices which resulted in frequent arguments between the mother and son. The boy also allegedly bore a grudge against mother as she used to give more priority to Alima rather than him, police said.

On October 21, the boy picked up an argument with Alima and in a fit of rage, strangled her to death. When Kursheeda tried to stop him, the boy allegedly stabbed her twice in the neck, killing her instantly, police said. After killing his mother, the boy removed the blood stains and fled. Police caught the boy and during investigation came to know that it was the minor who had killed Alima and not her mother. The boy would be shifted to a rescue home, police said.