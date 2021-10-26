STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
250 students complete CHSS’ Mission E-3 programme

Published: 26th October 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah along with APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao presented certificates to 250 children of RTC employees, who completed internship programme on Mission E-3 (Educate, Empower and Expand) organised by Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) during a valedictory event organised at RTC House here on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah said that these kinds of courses will support the students to reach higher standards in their life. Steps should be taken by the officials concerned to continue the courses and deploy required faculty to reach out to a larger number of students.

Tirumala Rao said that during the internship programme, students were also trained on the usage of artificial intelligence under human security wing, country’s internal security and foreign affairs, country’s history, arithmetic, reasoning and life skills. Principal Secretary (R&B  and Transport) MT Krishna Babu explained to the students about the tips to be followed while appearing for the civil services examinations and called on the students to strive hard for achieving their goals. Executive Directors KS Brahmananda Reddy and A Koteswara Rao, CHSS founder and CEO K Ramesh and other officials were present.

