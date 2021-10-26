Andhra records milestone, administers 5 cr doses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing happiness over administering more than five crore Covid-19 doses in the State, Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal said it was only made possible due to the efforts doctors, village volunteers, ASHA, ANMS and Anganwadi workers and most of all, with the cooperation of people.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Singhal said the State as on date has administered 5,02,45,906 doses of the Covid vaccine and added that the number of people inoculated with both doses stood at 1,84,90,379, while 1,32,65,148 had received the first shot.“Out of 3,47,31,355 registered beneficiaries, 1,32,65,148 were administered single dose and 1,84,90,379 were give both doses. The percentage of those vaccinated with a single dose is 91.43 per cent, while 53.24 per cent are fully vaccinated,” the principal secretary said.

However, the Government of India in recent communication informed the State that a total of 3,95,22,000 people are yet to be vaccinated in the State. The figure was calculated based on various parameters including census. “Going by the new target given by the Centre, 80.35 per cent have received the first dose while 46.79 per cent are fully vaccinated. In fact, the average of the State is far higher than the national average (33 per cent) in administering both the doses,” Singhal explained.

He informed that the district collectors have been asked to conduct a door-to-door survey with the help of village/ward volunteers to get a clear picture as to how many more need to be vaccinated. The principal secretary added that a clear picture is likely to emerge by Friday.

Speaking on district-wise performance, Singhal said, Nellore leads the table with 86.36 per cent receiving at least one dose, closely followed by Visakhapatnam (85.23%) and East Godavari (83.56%). Assuring that the State government was prepared to deal with the possible third wave, he informed that paediatric wards, paediatricians, nurses, oxygen and medicines were put on standby.