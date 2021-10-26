STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra records milestone, administers 5 cr doses

Nellore leads table with 86.36% receiving at least one dose, followed by Vizag (85.23%)& E Godavari (83.56%)

Published: 26th October 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing happiness over administering more than five crore Covid-19 doses in the State, Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal said it was only made possible due to the efforts doctors, village volunteers, ASHA, ANMS and Anganwadi workers and most of all, with the cooperation of people. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Singhal said the State as on date has administered 5,02,45,906 doses of the Covid vaccine and added that the number of people inoculated with both doses stood at 1,84,90,379, while 1,32,65,148 had received the first shot.“Out of 3,47,31,355 registered beneficiaries, 1,32,65,148 were administered single dose and 1,84,90,379 were give both doses. The percentage of those vaccinated with a single dose is 91.43 per cent, while 53.24 per cent are fully vaccinated,” the principal secretary said.

However, the Government of India in recent communication informed the State that a total of 3,95,22,000 people are yet to be vaccinated in the State. The figure was calculated based on various parameters including census. “Going by the new target given by the Centre, 80.35 per cent have received the first dose while 46.79 per cent are fully vaccinated. In fact, the average of the State is far higher than the national average (33 per cent) in administering both the doses,” Singhal explained. 

He informed that the district collectors have been asked to conduct a door-to-door survey with the help of village/ward volunteers to get a clear picture as to how many more need to be vaccinated. The principal secretary added that a clear picture is likely to emerge by Friday.

Speaking on district-wise performance, Singhal said, Nellore leads the table with 86.36 per cent receiving at least one dose, closely followed by Visakhapatnam (85.23%) and East Godavari (83.56%). Assuring that the State government was prepared to deal with the possible third wave, he informed that paediatric wards, paediatricians, nurses, oxygen and medicines were put on standby. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 five crore doses
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp