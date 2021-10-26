Expedite probe in crimes against women: Vasireddy Padma

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Severe action will be taken against those who misbehave with girls and women, said State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. Following the recent crimes against women reported in the district, she instructed the police personnel to expedite the investigation.

On Sunday, a complaint was filed against a teacher for showing obscene pictures to the students and misbehaving with them in Sattenapalli. The parents of the students filed a case after which the police arrested him and produced him in court.

In Macherla, a village volunteer allegedly misbehaved with a married woman. Police said, a village volunteer went to the house of the woman, when she was alone and behaved inappropriately with her. A case was filed and police are investigating it. After learning about the cases, Vasireddy enquired about the progress of the probe assured that the accused will be punished severely as per law.