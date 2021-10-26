STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expedite probe in crimes against women: Vasireddy Padma

On Sunday, a complaint was filed against a teacher for showing obscene pictures to the students and misbehaving with them in Sattenapalli. 

Published: 26th October 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Severe action will be taken against those who misbehave with girls and women, said State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. Following the recent crimes against women reported in the district, she instructed the police personnel to expedite the investigation. 

On Sunday, a complaint was filed against a teacher for showing obscene pictures to the students and misbehaving with them in Sattenapalli. The parents of the students filed a case after which the police arrested him and produced him in court. 

In Macherla, a village volunteer allegedly misbehaved with a married woman. Police said, a village volunteer went to the house of the woman, when she was alone and behaved inappropriately with her. A case was filed and police are investigating it. After learning about the cases, Vasireddy enquired about the progress of the probe assured that the accused will be punished severely as per law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasireddy Padma State Women’s Commission chairperson
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp