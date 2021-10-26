STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global classroom to learn English with confidence

The English teacher decided to rope in his counterparts in the US schools, and approached the headmaster, Narayana, seeking help.

Students with letters from foreign students | Express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Covid-enforced lockdown has helped the students of a high school in Battiprolu mandal here hone their English language skills, thanks to an initiative by one of their teachers. The teacher, Harikrishna Patcharu, introduced his students of the Ilavaram Zilla Parishad High School to their peers in about 300 schools in 60 countries over Skype, with whom they communicated, exchanging lessons, thoughts and ideas, and thereby boosting their confidence. Patcharu hit upon the idea after chancing upon a similar initiative by some foreign schools. He saw in it an opportunity to provide international exposure to his students, who had been poor in English.  

Harikrishna

The English teacher decided to rope in his counterparts in the US schools, and approached the headmaster, Narayana, seeking help. The headmaster, along with philanthropist Damarla Siva Rama Krishna of Mangalagiri and the school alumni, raised Rs 80,000 to arrange classes over Skype. 

“I contacted the teachers of foreign schools through Facebook and we arranged classes. The students are eager to meet and talk to foreign students. This has increased their confidence levels and communication skills,’’ Harikrishna said, adding, the students also got a glimpse of the culture and traditions of those countries. 

After the schools reopened, he introduced a programme called Pen Pal, through which the students exchanged letters with their peers in 15 countries, the US, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, France, Poland, Tunisia, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chile and Turkey. 

“Letters are something that this generation has no idea about. So we introduced it to improve their writing skills,’’ he said. Narayana said, the school headmaster, Harikrishna’s idea has helped to improve the English language skills of students tremendously. “We have about 330 students from Classes VI  to SSC, who had participated in those sessions. Impressed by their skills, a few teachers from foreign countries have come forward to assist poor students financially,’’ he said. 

Sai Nagasri, a Class VII student said her English communication skills improved a lot and she could now speak English confidently without any inhibition. “I was a little worried that whether my daughter, after studying in Telugu medium till Class V, would be able to learn English. But I am now surprises by her progress,’’ Nagasri’s mother Mangamma beamed. 

Harikrishna was selected for the Fulbright exchange program to visit various schools in the US and to observe the methods being followed and study how they could be applied in schools here. He would be leaving for the US in January next year.  To spread the initiate to other government schools in the State, he has created a teacher group on social media and has been providing necessary instructions. 

“Communication has become necessary for survival, especially for the kids of the present generation. I want to formulate new and innovative methods to develop communication skills in students, especially in government schools, so that they can also have equal opportunities and skills,’’ Harikrishna added.

