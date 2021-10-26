STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC grants bail to TDP leader accused of attacking reserve police inspector 

Justice Lalitha also asked the Magistrate to submit a report as to why the petitioner was not sent for medical tests. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to TDP leader Nadendla Brahmam Chowdary, who was arrested on the charge of attacking a police officer at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on the day the office was attacked by alleged YSRC activists.Reserve inspector Sakru Naik had filed a complaint alleging that he was assaulted and abused by calling his caste name at the party office. The bail petition filed by Brahmam Chowdary came up for hearing before Justice K Lalitha.

Senior counsel Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that Chowdary was beaten up by the police while in their custody and the same was informed to the Magistrate before whom the petitioner was presented for judicial custody. However, the  Magistrate did not order any medical test on the petitioner, Srinivas said.
The Mangalagiri police, who arrested Chowdary, handed him over to the Medikonduru police with an intention to harm the petitioner, he alleged

Additional Public Prosecutor S Dushyanth Reddy said that the petitioner and other TDP leaders have abused the police officer in the name of his caste and obstructed him from performing his duties. Justice Lalitha asked as to why the Magistrate did not order medical tests on the petitioner. 

Dushyanth Reddy informed the court that the Magistrate sought a clarification from the police over the injuries on the petitioner and acted as per the rules. Justice Lalitha granted bail as the punishment in the cases registered against the petitioner attract punishment of less than seven years. Justice Lalitha also asked the Magistrate to submit a report as to why the petitioner was not sent for medical tests. 

