In a first, 223 to cast votes via postal ballot for Badvel bypoll

Published: 26th October 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A total of 223 people will cast their votes through postal ballot in the October 30 Badvel Assembly by-election. The Election Commission of India, for the first time, has provided a facility to the differently-abled and people above the age of 80 years to cast their votes through postal ballot. Apart from the 223 postal ballot votes, the Constituency has 914 service voters (those who are in state and central government services) who can utilise the postal ballot. Meanwhile, district collector V Vijayarama Raju announced a local holiday in the Assembly segment on October 30.

Meanwhile, the BJP led by its state chief Somu Veerraju submitted a representation to Central observer Bhsima Kumar. Alleging that the local BJP leaders are being threatened by the YSRC leaders, the BJP delegation sought removal of the officers from SI to DSP level from election duties and sought a parade by Central para military forces to instil confidence among people and maintain law and order.

