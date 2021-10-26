STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanaka Durga Temple hundis rake in Rs 2 cr

The Trust informed that as of Monday, over Rs 2 crore was donated by devotees in addition to 546 grams of gold, 9.553 kgs of silver.

Published: 26th October 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) added  Rs 2,87,83,153 to their revenue  through devotee offerings during the nine-day Dasara festivities.  The temple officials under the supervision of Temple Trust Board chairman Paila Sominaidu, executive officer D Bramaramba and special police force (SPF) counted the money received through hundi collections during the Dasara festival. Temple priests and employees took part in the counting process. The Trust informed that as of Monday, over Rs 2 crore was donated by devotees in addition to 546 grams of gold, 9.553 kgs of silver. The counting is said to continue on Tuesday. 

