STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu meets Kovind, urges him to impose Prez rule in AP, recall DGP

Decrying the police ‘nexus’ with the ruling party, Naidu urged the President to recall the DGP and order an enquiry into his alleged role in the attacks.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu along with other party leaders meets President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu along with party leaders called on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday and urged the latter to impose President’s Rule in AP in order to rescue its people from “State-sponsored terrorism and unchecked drug mafia”. 

Besides demanding a CBI probe into attacks on TDP offices by the YSRC followers, Naidu requested the President to direct the Centre to recall DGP D Gautam Sawang, accusing him of colluding with the ruling YSRC and eschewing his Constitutional duties and responsibilities. He also sought a probe into the drug mafia in the state.Naidu handed over an eight-page memorandum and a 323-page booklet explaining the alleged excesses of the AP government and the police in the past two and a half years.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Naidu said: “We told the President how AP has turned into a dangerous State. If Article 356 is not invoked to impose the President’s rule now, mafia gangs would get emboldened and spread their activities to other States. Then there will be a serious threat to national security and national integration.” H said the President assured them to look into the matter. 

Wherever ganja was being seized in the country, it was being linked to AP mafia. The police of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other States have blamed AP gangs for smuggling drugs, he alleged. The President and the Centre should order a thorough investigation into the AP links with drug mafia,  he demanded. 

Naidu demanded a CBI inquiry into the unprecedented attack on the TDP main office in Mangalagiri. “Such serious offences could be prevented in future only if the culprits for these series of attacks on the TDP offices and its leader Pattabhi’s residence are brought to book.”

Decrying the police ‘nexus’ with the ruling party, Naidu urged the President to recall the DGP and order an enquiry into his alleged role in the attacks. Naidu said a suitable punishment should be given to the DGP so that it would act as a deterrent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu President Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp