Naidu meets Kovind, urges him to impose Prez rule in AP, recall DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu along with party leaders called on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday and urged the latter to impose President’s Rule in AP in order to rescue its people from “State-sponsored terrorism and unchecked drug mafia”.

Besides demanding a CBI probe into attacks on TDP offices by the YSRC followers, Naidu requested the President to direct the Centre to recall DGP D Gautam Sawang, accusing him of colluding with the ruling YSRC and eschewing his Constitutional duties and responsibilities. He also sought a probe into the drug mafia in the state.Naidu handed over an eight-page memorandum and a 323-page booklet explaining the alleged excesses of the AP government and the police in the past two and a half years.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Naidu said: “We told the President how AP has turned into a dangerous State. If Article 356 is not invoked to impose the President’s rule now, mafia gangs would get emboldened and spread their activities to other States. Then there will be a serious threat to national security and national integration.” H said the President assured them to look into the matter.

Wherever ganja was being seized in the country, it was being linked to AP mafia. The police of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other States have blamed AP gangs for smuggling drugs, he alleged. The President and the Centre should order a thorough investigation into the AP links with drug mafia, he demanded.

Naidu demanded a CBI inquiry into the unprecedented attack on the TDP main office in Mangalagiri. “Such serious offences could be prevented in future only if the culprits for these series of attacks on the TDP offices and its leader Pattabhi’s residence are brought to book.”

Decrying the police ‘nexus’ with the ruling party, Naidu urged the President to recall the DGP and order an enquiry into his alleged role in the attacks. Naidu said a suitable punishment should be given to the DGP so that it would act as a deterrent.