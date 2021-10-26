STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ration dealers to go on strike from today

Association president M Venkateswara Rao said officials were implementing anti-dealer policies.

Published: 26th October 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

PDS rice

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fair price shops (ration shops) in the State will not supply essential commodities to white-card holders from Tuesday.The Andhra Pradesh Ration Dealers’ Association made the decision in protest against the ‘anti-dealer policies’ of government officials. The Association also urged its members to stop unloading stocks, meant for November distribution, at mandal-level stock (MLS) points. It also called for closing down of ration shops till their demands were met. 

The demands included the payment of Rs 16 crore as commission as part of the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) programme from March 29, 2020, implementation of cash back from demand draft and immediate payment of arrears of pulses diverted from dealers to the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). 

Association president M Venkateswara Rao said officials were implementing anti-dealer policies. They were also demanding the return of empty sacks, in violation of a 2008 GO.  Besides commission, ration dealers used to benefit from the sale of empty sacks. Rao said their representations to Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar evoked no response, and hence the dealers were forced to protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ration dealers mandal-level stock ration shops
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp