TD tarnishing State’s image: Margani Bharat

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP Margani Bharat has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi tour is only to safeguard his interests and tarnish the image of the State. Alleging that the TDP is portraying the State as a drug capital, Bharat recalled that two of the ministers in the previous TDP government from Visakhapatnam have themselves admitted that ganja cultivation was rampant in the district. Bharat also played video clippings of the remarks made by Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ch Ayyannapatrudu when they were ministers. Addressing a press conference, the MP said that the TDP delegation went to Delhi to defame the State with false propaganda.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Despite SAI's clearance of wrestlers for U-23 Worlds, Wrestling Federation of India chief not amused
'Proud, Strong': BCCI extends support to pacer Mohammed Shami following online abuse
T20 World Cup 2021: Haris Rauf's 4/22 sets up Pakistan's five-wicket win over New Zealand
Mumbai police record statement of witness Sail over allegation of extortion bid in Aryan Khan case
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to write to PM Modi over NCB's 'harassment' of celebrities
True Congress leaders are not each other's weakness but their strength: Rahul Gandhi