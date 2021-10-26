TD tarnishing State’s image: Margani Bharat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP Margani Bharat has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi tour is only to safeguard his interests and tarnish the image of the State. Alleging that the TDP is portraying the State as a drug capital, Bharat recalled that two of the ministers in the previous TDP government from Visakhapatnam have themselves admitted that ganja cultivation was rampant in the district. Bharat also played video clippings of the remarks made by Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ch Ayyannapatrudu when they were ministers. Addressing a press conference, the MP said that the TDP delegation went to Delhi to defame the State with false propaganda.