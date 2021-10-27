STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 415 Covid-19 cases from 33K tests, six deaths

The  active caseload came down to 4,655, out of which the most of 895 are in Chittoor alone and the lowest of 27 in Kurnool. 

Medical staff conduct COVID tests at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged 415 Covid-19 infections from over 33,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am taking the overall cases past 20.64 lakh,  while the toll rose to 14,356 with six more deaths. The total number of samples tested so far in the State has now surpassed 2.93 crore. 

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor registered the highest of 93 infections in the 24 hours followed by 76 in Krishna.Nine districts reported under 50 new positives even as four of them saw their single-day growth in single digits. 

Vizianagaram reported the lowest of three new infections followed by five in Kurnool and six each in Anantapur and Kadapa. With the fresh spike in cases, the overall infections in Krishna district went past 1.19 lakh while Srikakulam’s gross cases surpassed 1.23 lakh. Barring East Godavari, Kadapa and Prakasam, the remaining 10 districts reported more number of new infections than on Monday.  

Meanwhile, a total of 584 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.45 lakh. The  active caseload came down to 4,655, out of which the most of 895 are in Chittoor alone and the lowest of 27 in Kurnool. Two each fatalities were reported from Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts.

