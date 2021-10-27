APERC hearing on true-up charges on November 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), which has started a fresh hearing of the true-up petitions for distribution business for the third control period recently, has scheduled public hearings on the petitions filed by the power distribution companies (Discoms) and APTRANSCO claiming true-up charges for retail supply business and transmission business respectively.

The commission has issued public notices to this effect and invited views/objections with respect to the petitions.Tirupati-headquartered APSPDCL and Visakhapatnam-headquartered APEPDCL submitted petitions claiming true-up charges of Rs 1,841.58 crore and Rs 701.28 crore towards power purchase costs and revenue of retail supply business for the year 2019-20.

Similarly, APTRANSCO has claimed true-up charges for transmission business in the third control period of 2014-15 to 2018-19. APTRANSCO claimed true-up of Rs 528.71 crore. The petitions, detailing the reasons for claiming true-up charges can be accessed from APERC’s website - www.aperc.gov.in. Suggestions and objections, if any, can be sent to the commission’s office in Hyderabad or can be e-mailed to commn-secy@aperc.in.