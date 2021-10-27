STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre to implead in Andhra Pradesh’s petition on housing 

The division bench directed the Centre to file an implead petition and posted the matter to October 28.
 

Published: 27th October 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the Centre on Tuesday informed a division bench of the High Court that it would implead in the appeal filed by the AP government challenging the judgement of the single judge to stop the construction of houses under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

On October 8, the HC directed the State government not to proceed with the construction of houses in the land allotted to beneficiaries of the scheme till a special committee looks into the issue of modifying layouts and submits its report. The State government had filed a petition before the division bench challenging the single judge’s order. 

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, on behalf of the Centre, said they would implead in the petition. Harinath said he got clear instructions from the Centre in this regard. He informed that the single-judge bench did not take into consideration several facts and submitted that they would be placed before the division bench, if the Centre is allowed to implead in the case. 

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday referred the filing of petition before the division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice A Venkatasesha Sai.  The AAG said certified copies of the single judge’s order were already placed before the bench and sought urgent hearing. The Centre needs to implead as a respondent as the housing scheme is linked to the PMAY, he said. The division bench directed the Centre to file an implead petition and posted the matter to October 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedalandariki Illu scheme
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp