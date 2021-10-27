CM felicitates IIT, IIIT, NIT rank holders from social welfare schools 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed happiness over 179 students from social welfare and tribal welfare residential schools in the state securing ranks in IIT, IIIT, NIT and other preparatory courses in IITs and other top national educational institutions and described it as ‘phenomenal.

Felicitating them and presenting them laptops at his camp office, he said, “Where there is a will, there is a way. With hard work, there is nothing that cannot be achieved.” Interacting with the students, he said there are several IAS officers, whose backgrounds are humble like theirs, and advised them to get inspired and move ahead in their careers. Advising them to continue their hard work, the Chief Minister exuded confidence in them achieving great heights. “Some of you will step into the shoes of the officers in the State in the due course,” he said.

Pointing at three IAS officers — Muthyala Raju, Kantilal Dande and Sunita — present in the meeting hall, the Chief Minister said that they have come from poor backgrounds and became IAS officers and told the students to take them as inspiration. “You were able to reach IIT and after this, the world will open doors for you providing better opportunities. There is no need to have stories that inspire you from across the globe, here in this room you have three IAS officers to inspire you. All you have to do is to work hard to reach this level and you will also be seen in the seats next to me,” he said.

On the request of Jagan, additional secretary to the Chief Minister Revu Muthyala Raju shared his experience with the students. He said he hailed from Chinnagollapalem, a river islet in Krishna district. It is located on the border between West Godavari and East Godavari and has no road network, which resulted in several pregnant women losing their lives.

“I had lost my sister and at that time I decided to pursue civil services. I secured all-India first rank and the then Chief Minister YS Rajsekhara Reddy called me. Along with my parents, I went to meet him. He asked me what I wanted and I told him, I want a bridge to my village. I dreamt of getting a bridge to my village before I retire as a civil servant, but with YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s assurance, the bridge became a reality in three years. Since then, I have been focusing on education related issues,” he said.