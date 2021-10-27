It’s a triple Diwali bonanza to farmers: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Releasing Rs 2,190 crore to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to ryot welfare and development of agriculture and allied sectors.

Addressing beneficiaries virtually, he said the aim of providing the benefit of three schemes at once was to see the light of Diwali in the eyes of farmers. “As a son of a farmer, I am proud to say that I have fulfilled 100% of promises made to farmers in the YSRC election manifesto in the last 29 months,” he declared.

The YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme is being implemented for the third consecutive year. Under the scheme, the second installment of Rs 2,052 crore was credited to bank accounts of 50.37 lakh farmers in the State. In fact, Rs 972 crore, a part of this installment, was already given to them in August itself. Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the government has disbursed Rs 18,777 crore so far benefiting all small farmers cultivating their own lands and eligible BC, SC, ST and minority tenant farmers, he explained.

Under the YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme, the government is reimbursing full interest to farmers, who take crop loans of less than Rs 1 lakh and repay them promptly within a year, based on e-crop data. “A total of Rs 382 crore interest has been reimbursed under the scheme so far. We reimbursed Rs 112.7 crore interest today. We have also cleared Rs 1,180 crore arrears kept pending by the previous regime. A total of Rs 1,674 crore has been disbursed to 64.96 lakh farmers under the scheme so far,” he elaborated.

As part of measures to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme effectively, 9,160 banking correspondents have been appointed for 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Efforts are on to appoint banking correspondents for the remaining RBKs soon. Under the YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam, a subsidy of Rs 25.55 crore has been credited to bank accounts of 1,720 farmer groups, he said.

The government has set up 10,750 community hiring centres at a cost of `2,134 crore. The scheme is envisaged to promote mechanisation of agriculture and enable small and tenant farmers get farm machinery on rent. Further, 1,035 cluster level centres will be set up at the rate of five harvesters in each mandal of East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts where paddy cultivation is high, he announced.

“Despite challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have never stepped back in discharging our responsibility of helping farmers and implementing development schemes for them. Even arrears kept pending by the previous regime were cleared by us, which shows our commitment to farmers’ welfare,” he said.

Jagan said they laid emphasis on strengthening the marketing system to ensure that farmers get remunerative price for their produce. “Former American President John F Kennedy once said that anywhere in the world, farmers purchase inputs at a high cost and sell their produce at a low cost in the wholesale market. Before we came to power, such a situation prevailed in the State. We have introduced a plethora of programmes like Rythu Bharosa Kendras, payment of input subsidy in the same season, crop insurance, calamity relief fund and price stabilisation fund to bring about a total change,” he said, adding that `18,000 crore has been spent on supplying quality power for nine hours during daytime benefiting 18 lakh farmers.

Deputy CM Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Botcha Satyanarayana and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, AP Agri-Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy, Agriculture Advisor Ambati Krishna Reddy, Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah was also present.