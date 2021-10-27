KRMB sub-committee visits Srisailam dam, power plant  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Telangana government is dilly-dallying over handing over the projects on River Krishna to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the board’s sub-committee on Tuesday has concluded its two-day visit to study the projects for the preparation of operational protocol for the implementation of the jurisdiction gazette. The committee visited Srisailam dam and powerhouse on the right bank.

Sources said that the committee also wanted to visit the powerhouse on the left bank, but Telangana authorities did not oblige. After visiting the major components of Srisailam reservoir, the team held an internal meeting in the afternoon.

On Monday, the KRMB sub-committee visited Muchumarri lift, Malyala lift and Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and other components. The members asked AP officials information pertaining to the projects so that they could submit the same to the board, which is in the process of defining clear protocols for the implementation of gazette notification. It may be recalled that KRMB has decided to take over 15 components on Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects from October 14.