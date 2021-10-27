STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KRMB sub-committee visits Srisailam dam, power plant  

On Monday, the KRMB sub-committee visited Muchumarri lift, Malyala lift and Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and other components.

Published: 27th October 2021

With huge inflows into the Srisailam reservoir, officials had to lift ten crest gates and released water to the Nagarjuna Sagar

AP cannot divert dependable water from Srisailam for its surplus water-based projects in lieu of reduction in requirements under Krishna Delta system and NSP. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Telangana government is dilly-dallying over handing over the projects on River Krishna to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the board’s sub-committee on Tuesday has concluded its two-day visit to study the projects for the preparation of operational protocol for the implementation of the jurisdiction gazette. The committee visited Srisailam dam and powerhouse on the right bank.

Sources said that the committee also wanted to visit the powerhouse on the left bank, but Telangana authorities did not oblige. After visiting the major components of Srisailam reservoir, the team held an internal meeting in the afternoon.

On Monday, the KRMB sub-committee visited Muchumarri lift, Malyala lift and Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and other components. The members asked AP officials information pertaining to the projects so that they could submit the same to the board, which is in the process of defining clear protocols for the implementation of gazette notification. It may be recalled that KRMB has decided to take over 15 components on Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects from October 14. 

