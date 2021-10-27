STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N Chandrababu Naidu accuses govt of harassing managements of aided schools

The government was harassing the management of the aided institutions which were not handing over their assets and properties to it, the Opposition Leader alleged. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRC government of ‘thoughtlessly’ cancelling aid to the educational institutions in the State. The anti-education policy, he said, has triggered protests by students and parents. 

The government was harassing the management of the aided institutions which were not handing over their assets and properties to it, the Opposition Leader alleged. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the TDP chief demanded that the State government withdraw GO 42 immediately. 

The ruling party has no right to destroy the age-old aided institutions and thereby the future of the poor students studying there. The merger of aided institutions with the government schools and colleges was highly condemnable and unnecessary, he said.

Naidu pointed out that the academic year was already delayed by over two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. At such a painful time, the Chief Minister should have ensured a smooth continuation of the studies without creating any hindrances.

The merger of institutions was putting unbearable stress on the students and their parents, he asserted. The TDP chief termed it as unwarranted and objectionable that the government brought up the merger issue in the middle of the academic year. 

MLA gheraoed
Students and parents of Saint Ann’s School gheraoed MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy in Kakinada on Tuesday.  They demanded  that the aided schools should be continued as usual. The MLA pacified the protesters saying he will bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.

