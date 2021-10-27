STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 50,000 ex gratia assistance to kin of persons who died due to Covid-19

Ex gratia amount to be paid from State Disaster Response Funds; collectors given permission

Published: 27th October 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits sit at COVID ward.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An ex gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 will be paid to the next kin of persons who died due to Covid-19, from the State Disaster Response Fund. The State government has accorded permission to district collectors to this effect and released guidelines for the same. Orders to this effect were issued late Monday. 

The move came in response to the National Disaster Management Authority asking the states and Union Territories to notify a committee at district-level for issuance of the official document for Covid-19 deaths and payment of Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19 from the SDRF funds. The NDMA letter was in wake of the Supreme Court’s directions. 

Accordingly, the State government on October 6 issued orders constituting district-level Covid Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) for issuance of official document for Covid-19 death to the next kin of the deceased. Guidelines for providing the ex gratia state that collectors will be constituting a cell in their office under district revenue officers to receive and acknowledge all applications. Each application will be issued a receipt and unique number. 

On receipt of the certificates from the DCAC and applications from dependents of the deceased, the DRO will submit the comprehensive proposal for payment of ex gratia to the district collector, also the chairman of district Disaster Management Authority. Payments will be made in two weeks’ time. DDMA is the disbursing authority for the ex gratia to the next kin of Covid-19 victims, and has been asked to ensure maintenance of sufficient funds under the relevant head of the account to make the payments. 

People who have already availed the benefit under PMGKP, ex gratia paid under GO Rt No 200 dated June 14, 2021 and the ex-gratia to the orphans as per GO No 243 dated May 19 will be exempted. DMHOs were directed to submit a weekly compliance report to the director of public health on the claims received and ex gratia paid. On October 26, the number of Covid fatalities in the State stood at 14,356. The government has to shell out Rs 71.78 crore to pay the benefit to the next of kin of all the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp