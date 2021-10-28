Big boost to tourism as Rs 2.8k crore investment proposals get SIPB nod

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major fillip to the development of tourism sector in the State, the government has given approval for projects worth Rs 2,868.6 crore. Visakhapatnam, which is already a major tourist destination in the State, will get more projects to tap its tourism potential fully. The City of Destiny will get a resort, a star hotel and a convention centre, a hotel and a service apartment, besides a tunnel aquarium and sky tower.

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, discussed the investment proposals on different tourism projects before giving its approval.

The proposals will generate employment to 48,000 people, besides making 1,564 new tourist rooms available in the State. The companies, which came up with the proposals, have stated that they will complete all these projects within five years. “An investment of not less than Rs 250 crore will be made on each project,’’ an official release said.

The Chief Minister said, “The tourism projects with state-of-the-art facilities should attract international tourists.” He directed officials to focus on completion of the projects on time to boost tourism in the State. The officials should focus on bringing a project similar to London Eye to Visakhapatnam, he said.

As part of the proposals, Oberoi group will set up resorts in Vizag, Tirupati, Gandikota, Horsley Hills and Pichuka Lanka. Hyatt group will set up a star hotel and a convention centre at Shilparamam in Vizag. Hyatt Place Hotel will come up in Vijayawada, the release said.

Boat services to Papikondalu to resume on Nov 7, fare fixed at Rs 1,250 per head

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said boat services to Papikondalu will resume in Godavari on November 7 with emphasis on safety of tourists. The State government has fixed the fare for a boat travel from Rajahmundry to Papikondalu at Rs 1,250 per head, including transport and food charges. Plans are also afoot to make Polavaram project area a popular tourist centre in the coming days, Srinivasa Rao said after holding a meeting with boat operators at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi on Wednesday. He directed officials to create a WhatsApp group with boat operators to promote coordination among them in running boat services. Responding to an appeal made by the operators, he clarified that there was no move to allow corporates into the segment at present