Bypoll campaign ends, YSRC eyes big win

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The campaign for the October 30 Badvel Assembly by-election ended at 7 pm on Wednesday. Counting of votes will be held on November 2 and results will be declared on the same day. Though as many as 15 candidates remained in the fray, the main contest is between the YSRC and BJP as the principal opposition TDP did not field its candidate, following the tradition of not contesting by-election if a family member of the deceased MLA is fielded as a candidate.

The ruling YSRC has fielded Dr D Sudha, widow of the deceased MLA Dr Venkatasubbaiah. The YSRC, which is confident of winning the by-election, eying a huge majority. Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Vijayanand has directed the officials to make all the arrangements for the conduct of the by-election in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

During a review meeting with the election officers through a video conference from the State Secretariat in Velagapudi, Vijayanand said that except voters in the constituency, all others including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and leaders of various political parties who participated in the electioneering should vacate the segment. He wanted the police to inspect hotels, guest houses, function halls and community halls.

Directing the officials to close all the boundaries of Badvel constituency 12 hours before the commencement of polling, he said no vehicles, except those transporting essential commodities, should be allowed to enter the constituency.He said there should be no sale of liquor in the constituency from 7 pm Thursday to 10 pm on October 30. Similarly, the counting day (November 2) will also be a dry day.