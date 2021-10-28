STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EG police seize ganja worth Rs 2 cr from van

ASP in Chintur G Krishnakanth said drug rackets were now frequently deploying a pilot vehicle to ensure the illegal consignments reached the destination.

Published: 28th October 2021

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Based on a tip-off, Chintur police seized ganja worth Rs 2 crore from a van ferrying coconuts and arrested three men, who were allegedly travelling in a pilot vehicle, at Sukumamidi in Mathugudem police limits late Tuesday. The bust came close on the heels of DGP  Gautam Sawang’s meeting with senior police officers in the district on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Kadiyam Guru Sagar of Kothapalli in Khammam, Telangana, Pogidala Parvathalu of Gantravulapalli of Nagarkurnool, Telangana, and N Ramarao of Gurraluru in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The men were arrested after police flagged down their car during a surprise check. Police said ganja bags were hidden under sacks of coconut.ASP in Chintur G Krishnakanth said drug rackets were now frequently deploying a pilot vehicle to ensure the illegal consignments reached the destination.

