New Covid-19 cases outnumber recoveries in Andhra, 8 more fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of several weeks, the daily growth in Covid-19 cases outnumbered recoveries in Andhra Pradesh. The State on Wednesday registered 567 fresh cases, taking the tally to 20,64,854, while the toll rose to 14,364 with eight more deaths. Recoveries in the same period stood at 437.

East Godavari reported the highest of 161 new infections followed by 94 in Chittoor and 84 in Krishna, according to the official data. The spike is attributed to the sharp rise in cases in East Godavari where 161 new infections emerged as against 25 on Tuesday. Three fatalities were reported in Chittoor, two in Guntur and one each in Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari.