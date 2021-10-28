NIT-AP develops protocol to address security issues while charging EVs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Researchers of the National Institute of Technology - AP (NIT-AP) working with an international team have developed a protocol to address major security and privacy vulnerabilities in dynamic charging of electric vehicles. The Institute worked with researchers from IIIT Hyderabad, IIIT Naya Raipur, Kyungpook National University (South Korea), and University of Wollongong (Australia), to develop the protocol.

EVs provide clean mobility and reduce the environmental impact of conventional transportation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that by 2030, the worldwide fleet of electric vehicles will reach 145 million. As more people choose electric vehicles, the demand for charging infrastructure would also grow.The research was led by Dr Alavalapati Goutham Reddy, assistant professor, department of computer science and engineering, NIT-AP.

The group of researchers developed an ‘Authentication with Key Agreement Protocol for EV Dynamic Charging Infrastructure Entities’ and published their findings in a peer-reviewed journal. “These findings demonstrate that messages exchanged between electric vehicles and dynamic charging infrastructure are secure, preventing attackers from tracking the vehicle and gaining any benefits,’’ a released by the NIT-AP said.