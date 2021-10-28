STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No question of alliance with TDP, says BJP

They urged the ECI to take steps to ensure free, transparent and smooth proceedings on the day of elections. 

Published: 28th October 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu returned from New Delhi after unsuccessful attempts to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national secretary and party state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday reiterated that there will not be any alliance with the TDP. He added that both the TDP and YSRC were “not good for the health of Andhra Pradesh.”In response to a query on Naidu’s visit to the national capital in a press meet in New Delhi, Deodhar rhetorically asked his colleague and BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, “Did he come to Delhi?” 

Earlier, Sunil Deodhar and GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that YSRC was involved in electoral malpractices to win Badvel assembly bypoll. Deodhar alleged that the Jagan’s party was taking a leaf out of West Bengal politics in intimidating and threatening opposition parties. GVL and Deodhar later submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India alleging gross misuse of official machinery by the ruling party, alleged abduction of BJP mandal president Ramakrishna and other malpractices. They urged the ECI to take steps to ensure free, transparent and smooth proceedings on the day of elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP BJP Andhra Pradesh BJP Sunil Deodhar Andhra Pradesh politics
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp