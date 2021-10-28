No question of alliance with TDP, says BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu returned from New Delhi after unsuccessful attempts to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national secretary and party state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday reiterated that there will not be any alliance with the TDP. He added that both the TDP and YSRC were “not good for the health of Andhra Pradesh.”In response to a query on Naidu’s visit to the national capital in a press meet in New Delhi, Deodhar rhetorically asked his colleague and BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, “Did he come to Delhi?”

Earlier, Sunil Deodhar and GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that YSRC was involved in electoral malpractices to win Badvel assembly bypoll. Deodhar alleged that the Jagan’s party was taking a leaf out of West Bengal politics in intimidating and threatening opposition parties. GVL and Deodhar later submitted a letter to the Election Commission of India alleging gross misuse of official machinery by the ruling party, alleged abduction of BJP mandal president Ramakrishna and other malpractices. They urged the ECI to take steps to ensure free, transparent and smooth proceedings on the day of elections.