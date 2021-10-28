TDP colluded with TS cop to defame state: V Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP and party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that a police officer working in Telangana colluded with the Opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh to portray that ‘ganja culture and drug business is going on in the Visakhapatnam agency.’

The MP said that he would lodge a complaint with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the officer. Speaking to the media in New Delhi a day after Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu wound up his tour to the national capital where he met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to impose President’s Rule in Andhra Pradesh, Vijayasai alleged conspiracy by the Opposition party to show AP as the drug capital of the country.

“There is one officer in Telangana. I won’t name him. I think he is working in a border district of AP. He told his police friends in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh (one state) to go to Araku valley (in Vizag agency area) and conduct raids there to establish ganja cultivation,” he said. “Let the police officer, who is working in Telangana and affiliated with the TDP, come out with details,’’ Vijayasai challenged.The Rajya Sabha MP said he would lodge a complaint with the Telangana Chief Minister against the officer for illegally associating with a political party to the disadvantage of another political party.” The YSRC leader also alleged that TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has partnership in the ganja business in the Agency areas.

Naidu playing drama: Sajjala

In another press conference in Vijayawada, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the New Delhi tour of Chandrababu Naidu was only to prove the existence of his party at national level and added that all the plans including bandh, deeksha and Delhi tour did not work in favour of the TDP.

“Naidu has been conspiring against the State government by spreading false information on narcotics and drug usage across the state by organising various events over the last few days,’’ the YSRC leader said and added that Naidu has made tall claims that he would meet Central leaders and complain against the state government, but utterly failed as he couldn’t even get appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. He also flayed Naidu for claiming that Shah regretted not meeting him and assured an inquiry on drugs. He would even claim Shah had promised to impose President’s rule in six months.

Sajjala lashed out at Naidu for terming AP the drug capital and said there is nothing wrong in giving severe punishment to Naidu who has been working against the interests of the State and added that it was more than the act of terrorism.