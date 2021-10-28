Tribal dies as lack of road link denies medical care

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A tribal youth suffering from fever died while being carried on a make-shift stretcher to the nearest hospital in Vizianagaram Agency. The kin of the 26-year-old man blamed the absence of road connectivity to Chittampadu in Mula Boddavara GP, Srungavarapukota mandal, for his death. According to sources, Jenni Gangulu had been suffering from dengue and malaria, and had undergone treatment at Srungavarapukota hospital 20 days ago. He had returned home after hospitalisation five days ago.

After Gangulu ran high temperature and complained of breathlessness on Wednesday morning, his relatives arranged a Doli to carry him to the nearest motorable road at Mettapalem Junction, 10 km from the village. He died after his condition worsened by the time they had covered 2 km, sources said. After his death, they brought the body back and conducted his final rites. Gangulu’s relative Jenni Ramesh said, “We have made several representations for road connectivity to political leaders as well as officials. But all went in vain.”