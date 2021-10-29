STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Akkineni Nagarjuna meets CM Jagan, terms it a courtesy call 

Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

Published: 29th October 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday. Sources said it was a courtesy call and Nagarjuna was accompanied by producers Pritam Reddy and Niranjay Reddy. Speaking after meeting the Chief Minister, Nagarjuna said he is a well-wisher of “Jagan garu” and he called on the latter as it had been a long time since they met. Asked as to what they discussed, Nagarjuna smiled and went away. It was learnt that Nagarjuna had a luncheon meeting.

When asked about the meeting between the two at a media conference to brief the Cabinet decisions, minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who holds the film portfolio, said there was nothing special. “It was a casual meeting. If any talks (on official matters) are there, I would have been there as the minister concerned,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akkineni Nagarjuna YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp