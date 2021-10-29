Akkineni Nagarjuna meets CM Jagan, terms it a courtesy call 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday. Sources said it was a courtesy call and Nagarjuna was accompanied by producers Pritam Reddy and Niranjay Reddy. Speaking after meeting the Chief Minister, Nagarjuna said he is a well-wisher of “Jagan garu” and he called on the latter as it had been a long time since they met. Asked as to what they discussed, Nagarjuna smiled and went away. It was learnt that Nagarjuna had a luncheon meeting.

When asked about the meeting between the two at a media conference to brief the Cabinet decisions, minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who holds the film portfolio, said there was nothing special. “It was a casual meeting. If any talks (on official matters) are there, I would have been there as the minister concerned,’’ he said.