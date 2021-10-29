‘Ancient Indian texts helped scientists from across globe’

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said ancient Indian texts have helped many Indian and foreign scientists, and engineers with their inventions that benefited the entire humanity. Virtually addressing the gathering at the sixth convocation of SV Vedic University held at the varsity ‘yagashala’ here from Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday, the Governor, also the university chancellor, said the nation has always been at the forefront in the fields of mathematics, astrology, commerce, economics, science and technology.

“Ancient texts such as Kaushika Sutra, Varaha Mihira’s Brihat Samhita, Bharadwaja’s Vimana Sastra and Kautilya’s Arthasastra have made the countrymen feel proud of the heritage,” the Governor said, adding no stone should be left unturned in protecting the rich cultural heritage. As many as 229 students received their degrees and certificates. Eleven of them were PhDs, two MPhils, 46 post graduation, 122 graduation and 48 diploma and certificate courses.

At the convocation, the university presented Mahamahopadhyaya honour to Brahmashri Ganesan Srauti (retired Samveda pandit, TTD). Ganesan has become the ninth person to be bestowed with the title by the Vedic university.V-C S Sudarsana Sarma said the university has been growing and is now equipped with 20 departments under six faculties. The university covers eight branches of Vedas, Kalpa and Mimamsa at degree and post-degree levels of education paving progression up to PhD.

The V-C added that the university has received 2,093 manuscripts in the form of donations by Sankara Vidyalaya, Bapatla, TTD and RP Dayama from Hyderabad has donated 1,540 manuscripts. With the help of Navajivan Trust, digitisation of the manuscripts is nearing completion, Sarma said, adding that the recording project has chanting of Jata, Ghana of Rigveda, Yajurveda and recitations of Samveda.

