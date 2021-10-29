STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan invites Governor to Nov 1 YSR award function

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with wife YS Bharathi called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with wife YS Bharathi called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. The Chief Minister invited the Governor to attend as chief guest at the programme of presentation of Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards, on November 1, on the occasion of AP Formation Day.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards, being presented for the first time, to eminent persons, selected by a committee, on the basis of their contribution in different fields such as Agriculture, Arts, Culture, Literature, Journalism, Medical and Health etc.Sources said that besides briefing the existing political conditions in the State, the Chief Minister explained the abusive language used by opposition TDP leaders against him and developments that led to attacks on the offices of the TDP. Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and other officials were present. 

