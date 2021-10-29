STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokesh sees YSRCP govt bid to destroy aided institutions

The aided school teachers’ interests should be protected and the removed contract lecturers should be reinstated, he demanded.

Published: 29th October 2021

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh has urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to destroy the long-established aided educational institutions in the State. He said that steps should be taken to ensure that not a single school would be closed.It was atrocious that the government was not thinking of the students’ future in its “hurry to snatch away prime assets and properties of the aided schools”. 

The aided school teachers’ interests should be protected and the removed contract lecturers should be reinstated, he demanded.In an open letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, Lokesh accused the government of hatching a conspiracy to destroy the aided educational institutions in the State. 

A great philosopher, Machiavelli, had said if one education sector was destroyed, then all the remaining systems and institutions would be automatically ruined. Jagan’s decisions were reminding the people of these observations, he said.

The future of lakhs of students will be affected because of the thoughtless policies of the government. The parents, students and staff were coming on to the roads and launching protests. Even then, the adamant Chief Minister was not changing his decision. Protests erupted in Vizag, Kakinada and Guntur.

The ruling YSRC would be held responsible if any disaster strikes the AP education sector in future, he pointed out. Alleging that the YSRC set its sights on the properties of the aided institutions, Lokesh deplored that the decision would lead to closure of many institutions.

As a result, there would be a question mark on the future of 1.96 lakh students in 2,203 aided schools, 71,035 students in 182 aided junior colleges and 2.50 lakh students in 116 degree colleges.Lokesh said that the GOs 42, 50 and 51 were solely aimed at killing the aided institutions so as to take over their prime properties.

