Andhra pollution board gives consent for establishment of Kadapa steel plant

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards setting up of an integrated steel plant in Kadapa district, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued the Consent for Establishment (CFE) of the plant at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadandluru villages in Jammalamadugu mandal.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had already issued the environmental clearance for the steel plant on March 9, 2021. This is the first of its kind steel plant to be established by the State government at an estimated cost of Rs 16,986 crore in 3,591 acres with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year and 84.7 MW captive power generation.

The products to be manufactured include BF coke, coke breeze, iron shots, wire rod, merchant product, plates, granulated slag and oxygen plant. The total water requirement for the steel plant will be met from Gandikota Reservoir.

Speaking to TNIE, APPCB Chairman AK Parida said CFE is the most critical part, which will make the project a reality soon. “After a lot of deliberations involving experts, we have given the consent for taking up works of the Kadapa steel plant, which is the first of its kind being set up by the State government,” he said.

Stating that the the plant production capacity will be increased to 10 million tonnes within 5 years from the initial capacity of 3 MT, he opined that it will spur industrial development across Rayalaseema in general and Kadapa in particular as many auxiliary units will come up in the region with setting up of the steel plant.

Recalling that Visakhapatnam emerged as the largest urbanised city in Asia between 1981 and 1991, he said it was possible because of the establishment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). “The production capacity of VSP remains at 7.5 million tonnes per year. Whereas in Kadapa, it will be enhanced to 10 million tonnes in five years,’’ he said.

Asserting that the Kadapa steel plant is going to be a greenfield plant, he said the entire water used by the plant will be recycled and 500 acres of the land will be utilised for green cover.

Describing the Kadapa steel plant as a prestigious project and a great achievement of the State, he said it will fulfill the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to generate employment on a larger scale.

The coal required for the plant will be imported from Australia through Krishnapatnam port located 180 km away from the steel plant. The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) will supply the iron ore to the plant, he added.

10 MT in five years

The Kadapa steel plant’s production capacity will be increased to 10 million tonnes within five years from the initial capacity of three metric tonnes, which will spur industrial development across Rayalaseema, said APPCB chairman AK Parida