STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra pollution board gives consent for establishment of Kadapa steel plant

Asserting that the Kadapa steel plant is going to be a greenfield plant, he said the entire water used by the plant will be recycled and 500 acres of the land will be utilised for green cover. 

Published: 29th October 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a major step towards setting up of an integrated steel plant in Kadapa district, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued the Consent for Establishment (CFE) of the plant at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadandluru villages in Jammalamadugu mandal. 

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had already issued the environmental clearance for the steel plant on March 9, 2021. This is the first of its kind steel plant to be established by the State government at an estimated cost of Rs 16,986 crore in 3,591 acres with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year and 84.7 MW captive power generation. 

The products to be manufactured include BF coke, coke breeze, iron shots, wire rod, merchant product, plates, granulated slag and oxygen plant. The total water requirement for the steel plant will be met from Gandikota Reservoir.

Speaking to TNIE, APPCB Chairman AK Parida said CFE is the most critical part, which will make the project a reality soon. “After a lot of deliberations involving experts, we have given the consent for taking up works of the Kadapa steel plant, which is the first of its kind being set up by the State government,” he said.

Stating that the the plant production capacity will be increased to 10 million tonnes within 5 years from the initial capacity of 3 MT, he opined that it will spur industrial development across Rayalaseema in general and Kadapa in particular as many auxiliary units will come up in the region with setting up of the steel plant.

Recalling that Visakhapatnam emerged as the largest urbanised city in Asia between 1981 and 1991, he said it was possible because of the establishment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). “The production capacity of VSP remains at 7.5 million tonnes per year. Whereas in Kadapa, it will be enhanced to 10 million tonnes in five years,’’ he said.

Asserting that the Kadapa steel plant is going to be a greenfield plant, he said the entire water used by the plant will be recycled and 500 acres of the land will be utilised for green cover. 

Describing the Kadapa steel plant as a prestigious project and a great achievement of the State, he said it will fulfill the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to generate employment on a larger scale.

The coal required for the plant will be imported from Australia through Krishnapatnam port located 180 km away from the steel plant. The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) will supply the iron ore to the plant, he added.

10 MT in five years 
The Kadapa steel plant’s production capacity will be increased to 10 million tonnes within five years from the initial capacity of three metric tonnes, which will spur industrial development across Rayalaseema, said APPCB chairman AK Parida

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APPCB Kadapa steel plant Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp