State sees 414 recoveries, 1 Covid death in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily growth in Covid infections in the State dipped to 381 on Thursday from 567 a day earlier. While 414 more patients recovered, the State reported only one new death, after which the toll stood at 14,365. Over 2.94 crore samples have been tested for Covid so far, including over 38,000 in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 82 new infections followed by 61 in Krishna and 57 in East Godavari. All other districts reported less than 50 infections each with the lowest of three in Kurnool while Anantapur logged four cases. Kadapa and Vizianagaram also saw a single-day spike in single digits.

The dip in new infections was due to the decline in growth in eight districts. The four Rayalaseema districts altogether logged less than 100 fresh cases while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported a cumulative of 69 new infections.

The recovery of 414 more people took the total number of people cured in the State to 20.46 lakh, and brought down the active caseload to 4,743. Five districts reported a spike in active cases. The figures are the highest in East Godavari (938) followed by 911 in Chittoor. Only three districts have less than 100 active cases each. On the brighter side, the only fatality in the State was reported from Krishna district.

82% beneficiaries given first vaccine dose

Kurnool: Over 86% of the eligible beneficiaries in Kurnool have received the first dose of Covid vaccine, putting the district in the second spot after Nellore in carrying out the vaccination drive in the State. Based on the official data, 82.01% of the total 3.95 crore eligible have received the first dose of vaccine in the State, as on Thursday morning