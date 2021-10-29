STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to procure 7,000 MW from SECI for free agri power scheme

Agreement to be signed for supply of solar power at Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years on a sustainable basis; govt says Rs 2,000 cr will be estimated savings per annum

Published: 29th October 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Floating_solar_plant

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State Cabinet has approved the proposal to enter into an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to procure 7,000 MW solar power for providing free nine-hour power to farmers. The agreement will be signed for supply of power at Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years on a sustainable basis.The decision to procure power from SECI at Rs 2.49 per unit (inclusive of trading margin) for 25 years is estimated to bring the burden down on the state exchequer by Rs 4,000 crore per annum, said Information and Public Relation Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

The modalities for signing the power supply agreement (PSA) with SECI are being finalised and the officials said that formal agreement would be inked in the coming months. About 17,000 million units will be procured, according to officials as agriculture demand stands at about 22-26 per cent of the total demand of 66,000 MU of annual demand of the state. The supply will be done in a phased manner and is likely to be started in 2023-24.

“To provide free and quality power in the day-time to farmers on a sustainable basis, and to ensure that the free power initiative does not become a burden to the government, the Cabinet has cleared the proposal to enter into an agreement with SECI for procurement of 7,000 MW annually,” the minister said after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. In a press release later, the government said that Rs 2,000 crore would be the estimated savings per annum. 

It may be recalled that the state government proposed to establish 10,000 MW solar power plants — 6,400 MW in the first phase — as a part of its endeavour to offer free power to the farmers for the next 30 years. Accordingly, AP Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL) floated tenders in December, 2020, and firms including Adani Renewable Energy, HES Infra, NTPC, Shirdi Sai Electricals, and Torrent Power were later finalised by the state corporation with the tariff ranging from Rs 2.47/kWh to Rs 2.58/kWh.

However, AP High Court quashed the tenders in June after Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd filed a petition complaining that the request for proposal and the draft PPA were not in line with the Electricity Act norms. Following this, SECI in September offered 9,000 MW under manufacturing-linked solar tenders it had invited between December, 2019, and June, 2020. SECI offered to make the power of 9,000 MW in three tranches of 3,000 MW each from September, 2024, September, 2025, and September, 202 respectively, in addition to interstate transmission system charges waiver for the entire period of PSA. 

In the Cabinet meeting held last month, the State government decided to accept SECI’s offer and started working on finalising the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SECI Solar Energy
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp