STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: ‘Thief’ ducks for 6 hours, evades arrest

Recently, another case was registered against him for his alleged involvement in a case,  and a search was launched a few months ago to arrest him.

Published: 29th October 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A youngster accused of committing property offences, stayed in a fish pond for nearly six hours to avoid getting caught by the police, who were waiting on the bank to nab him, at Ithavaram village in Tenali mandal of the district on Thursday. The drama finally ended with the youngster fleeing the place and the police constables returning empty-handed. 

According to police, Mathangi Bharat (pictured) was accused of committing property offences and a history-sheet has been opened against him. Several cases of property offences were registered against him under the Tenali II Town police limits.

Recently, another case was registered against him for his alleged involvement in a case,  and a search was launched a few months ago to arrest him. On Thursday morning, two constables tried to nab him.

We will nab him soon: CI 
“We will intensify our search and nab Mathangi Bharat, accused in several cases, soon,” said Tenali Two Town Circle Inspector Koteswara Rao after the incident

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp