Guntur: ‘Thief’ ducks for 6 hours, evades arrest

GUNTUR: A youngster accused of committing property offences, stayed in a fish pond for nearly six hours to avoid getting caught by the police, who were waiting on the bank to nab him, at Ithavaram village in Tenali mandal of the district on Thursday. The drama finally ended with the youngster fleeing the place and the police constables returning empty-handed.

According to police, Mathangi Bharat (pictured) was accused of committing property offences and a history-sheet has been opened against him. Several cases of property offences were registered against him under the Tenali II Town police limits.

Recently, another case was registered against him for his alleged involvement in a case, and a search was launched a few months ago to arrest him. On Thursday morning, two constables tried to nab him.

We will nab him soon: CI

“We will intensify our search and nab Mathangi Bharat, accused in several cases, soon,” said Tenali Two Town Circle Inspector Koteswara Rao after the incident