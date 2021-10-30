STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six students from Agency secure entry to IITs

The ITDA PO said these 11 students have now become role model for the village.

VIZIANAGARAM: Six students of Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential School of Excellence (APTWR SoE), Jogimpeta under Parvathipuram ITDA, have secured admissions in Indian Institute of Technology. Parvathipuram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer R Kurmanath felicitated the students on the occas ion. 

D Partha Saradhi (333), G Bhanuprasad (662), J Likhithsagar (721), N Seshareddy (914), G Amarendra (986) and V Manmadharao (991) got admissions in IITs across the country. Another five students secured seats in preparatory IIT from the School of Excellence (SoE), Jogimpeta. The ITDA PO said these 11 students have now become role model for the village.

