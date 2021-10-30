Active coronavirus cases increase to 4,837 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active Covid infections increased marginally as Andhra Pradesh added 481 afresh at a time when 385 were declared cured. Meanwhile, the State reported only one Covid-19 death, from Krishna district, for the second consecutive day on Friday.

According to the latest official update, East Godavari registered 157 new infections of Covid-19, followed by Chittoor (76) and Krishna (52). The remaining 10 districts reported less than 50 new infections each with Anantapur, Prakasam and Kurnool logging a daily spike in single digits, 6, 7 and 8.

Eight districts reported higher number of infections. The three north coastal districts logged a little over 75 new cases while the four Rayalaseema districts saw over 100 new cases.The recoveries stood at 385, almost 100 less than the new infections, resulting the active cases to increase to 4,837 from 4,743 a day earlier. While the figure in East Godavari has once again gone past, six other districts also saw an increase in their active cases.

However, the caseload in Kadapa has come down under 100, making it the fourth district to do so. In all, the State, so far, has logged more than 20.65 infections from the 2.94 crore samples tested while the recoveries stood above 20.46 lakh. With the single fatality, the cumulative deaths have now touched 14,367.

2.94 crore samples tested for Covid so far

