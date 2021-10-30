STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active coronavirus cases increase to 4,837 in Andhra Pradesh

State reports only 1 Covid death for 2nd day; 481 new infections emerge against 385 recoveries

Published: 30th October 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The overall infection tally rose to 20.34 lakh after over 2.75 crore sample tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh.

 Active Covid infections increased marginally in Andhra Pradesh (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active Covid infections increased marginally as Andhra Pradesh added 481 afresh at a time when 385 were declared cured. Meanwhile, the State reported only one Covid-19 death, from Krishna district, for the second consecutive day on Friday. 

According to the latest official update, East Godavari registered 157 new infections of Covid-19, followed by Chittoor (76) and Krishna (52). The remaining 10 districts reported less than 50 new infections each with Anantapur, Prakasam and Kurnool logging a daily spike in single digits, 6, 7 and 8. 

Eight districts reported higher number of infections. The three north coastal districts logged a little over 75 new cases while the four Rayalaseema districts saw over 100 new cases.The recoveries stood at 385, almost 100 less than the new infections, resulting the active cases to increase to 4,837 from 4,743 a day earlier. While the figure in East Godavari has once again gone past, six other districts also saw an increase in their active cases. 

However, the caseload in Kadapa has come down under 100, making it the fourth district to do so.  In all, the State, so far, has logged more than 20.65 infections from the 2.94 crore samples tested while the recoveries stood above 20.46 lakh. With the single fatality, the cumulative deaths have now touched 14,367.

2.94 crore samples tested for Covid so far
Over 39,000 samples were examined in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, which returned 481 positives. Cumulatively, more than 2.94 crore samples have been tested in the State. East Godavari accounted for the highest number of new cases with 157. The lone death was reported in Krishna district

