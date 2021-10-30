Bring tourism under industry: AP to Centre 

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday urged the Centre to bring tourism under the industry sector. Speaking at the Southern States Tourism Minister’s conference presided over by Union Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy in Bengaluru, Srinivasa Rao said the tourism industry suffered huge losses due to Covid pandemic for the last two years. He said since the Centre was giving incentives to the industry sector, if the tourism was brought under the sector, it will attract a large number of domestic and international tourists and GDP will also increase.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Thousands take to Sudan's streets to protest military coup
Shillong Sikhs likely to move court again over land takeover by Meghalaya government
Viral WhatsApp message attributed to doctor after Puneeth Rajkumar's death confirmed to be fake
G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Pope Francis, discusses wide range of issues
Want regional parties to fight together against BJP, says TMC chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of Goa polls
Attacking someone on religion is pathetic, our brotherhood remains intact: Kohli supports Shami