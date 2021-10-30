Bring tourism under industry: AP to Centre 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday urged the Centre to bring tourism under the industry sector. Speaking at the Southern States Tourism Minister’s conference presided over by Union Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy in Bengaluru, Srinivasa Rao said the tourism industry suffered huge losses due to Covid pandemic for the last two years. He said since the Centre was giving incentives to the industry sector, if the tourism was brought under the sector, it will attract a large number of domestic and international tourists and GDP will also increase.