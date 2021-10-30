CM Jagan wants uninterrupted high-speed internet at digital libraries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted high-speed internet at digital libraries. In all, 12,979 digital libraries are being set up across the State in three phases. In the first phase, 4,530 digital libraries will be set up by January 2022.

He directed the collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari to pay special attention to the construction of digital libraries in their respective districts. These libraries should have facilities for ‘work from home’ and youth preparing for competitive examinations.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to arrange computers, printers, scanners and other infrastructure facilities at the digital libraries.He said that desktop computers, system chairs, plastic chairs, fans, tube lights, iron racks, books and magazines should be arranged in every digital library.