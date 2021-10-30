STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan wants uninterrupted high-speed internet at digital libraries

These libraries should have facilities for ‘work from home’ and youth preparing for competitive examinations.

Published: 30th October 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted high-speed internet at digital libraries. In all, 12,979 digital libraries are being set up across the State in three phases. In the first phase, 4,530 digital libraries will be set up by  January 2022.

He directed the collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari  to pay special attention to the construction of digital libraries in their respective districts. These libraries should have facilities for ‘work from home’ and youth preparing for competitive examinations.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to arrange computers, printers, scanners and other infrastructure facilities at the digital libraries.He said that desktop computers, system chairs, plastic chairs, fans, tube lights, iron racks, books and magazines should be arranged in every digital library.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
digital library
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp