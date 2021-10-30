STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Govt taking all steps to curb ganja consumption, plantation’

The SEB personnel under the leadership of Commissioner Vineet Brijlal has been doing a very great job.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The State government with the coordination of NIA and Odisha state police is taking necessary action to destroy ganja plantation in 4,500 acres identified at Andhra Odisha Border, said Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman Lakshman Reddy. Addressing a press meet here on Friday, he said the State government is taking measures in order to prevent the illegal consumption and transportation of ganja and alcohol in the State. 

In 2021, as many as 2,040 cases were filed and 5,415 were arrested for ganja consumption. However, in 2018, a total of 272 tonnes of ganja was seized by the SEB, in which only 579 cases were filed and 2,174 arrests were made. 

The SEB personnel under the leadership of Commissioner Vineet Brijlal has been doing a very great job. They have seized close to 16 lakh litres of illegal liquor. A special awareness campaign will be started from November across the State to educate people on the ill-effects of consumption of ganja and alcohol. Youngsters and students will be the main focus, he added. 

