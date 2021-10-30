AP Governor for more investment in research

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday said the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020) was introduced with a far-sighted vision to nurture and orient the younger generation in the path of development. Harichandan participated as the chief guest at the “Vision of NEP-2020 on research and extra-curricular parameters for holistic education” virtual symposium organised by National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Andhra Pradesh, from Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor said the NEP-2020 is an inclusive framework focusing on revamping the education system with an objective to achieve 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030. “The policy emphasises the holistic and multi-disciplinary education and development of future generations as the country is moving towards a knowledge economy and more and more youngsters aspire for higher education.”

“Despite its critical importance, investment on research and innovation in India at present is only 0.69% of the GDP as compared to 2.8% in USA, 4.3% in Israel and 4.2% in South Korea.” Harichandan was in praise of the steps taken by NIT-AP to orient its Ph.D. scholars in this direction since the past one year.