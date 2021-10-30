STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader’s arrest: HC seeks report of district judge on medical test row 

The High Court sought a report from the Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate, Mangalagiri, and the report was submitted to the court on Friday through the District Judge.

Published: 30th October 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Principal Judge of Guntur district to submit a report on whether the Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate, Mangalagiri, and the police have followed rules while remanding TDP secretary Nadendla Brahmam Chowdary to judicial custody.

Brahmam Chowdary was arrested in a case related to the recent attack on TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri. A reserve police inspector, Sakru Nayak, lodged a complaint alleging that he was assaulted and abused in the name of his caste when he went to the TDP office at Mangalagiri following the attack.

When the bail petition filed by Brahmam Chowdary came for hearing recently, the High Court was informed by the petitioner’s counsel that though Brahmam Chowdary showed the injuries he suffered while in the custody of the police, the Magistrate remanded him to judicial custody instead of referring him to medical tests. 

The High Court sought a report from the Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate, Mangalagiri, and the report was submitted to the court on Friday through the District Judge. Justice D Ramesh of the AP High Court, who went through the report, found that the Magistrate did not specifically mention the reasons for not sending Chowdary for medical tests and asked the district judge to enquire into the entire episode and submit a report. The matter was posted to November 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp