TDP leader’s arrest: HC seeks report of district judge on medical test row 

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Principal Judge of Guntur district to submit a report on whether the Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate, Mangalagiri, and the police have followed rules while remanding TDP secretary Nadendla Brahmam Chowdary to judicial custody.

Brahmam Chowdary was arrested in a case related to the recent attack on TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri. A reserve police inspector, Sakru Nayak, lodged a complaint alleging that he was assaulted and abused in the name of his caste when he went to the TDP office at Mangalagiri following the attack.

When the bail petition filed by Brahmam Chowdary came for hearing recently, the High Court was informed by the petitioner’s counsel that though Brahmam Chowdary showed the injuries he suffered while in the custody of the police, the Magistrate remanded him to judicial custody instead of referring him to medical tests.

The High Court sought a report from the Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate, Mangalagiri, and the report was submitted to the court on Friday through the District Judge. Justice D Ramesh of the AP High Court, who went through the report, found that the Magistrate did not specifically mention the reasons for not sending Chowdary for medical tests and asked the district judge to enquire into the entire episode and submit a report. The matter was posted to November 10.