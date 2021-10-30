STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Village-level care centres in Prakasam soon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Amid fears of the third wave of coronavirus, Prakasam district will soon be setting up village-level Covid care centres at village secretariats, for which orders have been issued.Each facility will be able to accommodate 10 patients at a time. 

As many as 871 village secretariats have been identified for the Covid care centres, where patients with oxygen level of 94 per cent or above will be admitted, the district officials said. The cost of treatment, accommodation and will be borne by the government. 

On Thursday, district Covid-19 nodal officer Dr B Tirumala Rao gave the necessary training to auxiliary nurse midwives through a virtual conference. “We have trained all ANMs regarding triaging, PPE usage and on how to conduct Covid tests and use oxygen cylinders/concentrators,” the nodal officer said.

